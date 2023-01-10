BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston city councilors have sent a letter to Mayor Michelle Wu detailing their concerns about safety at Boston Public Schools, and after not hearing back, they’re calling for a hearing.

The call for a hearing comes after several high-profile incidents, including shots fired near a graduation ceremony in Charlestown last June, a 17-year-old shot outside Burke High School in October, and a teacher in Mattapan injured last week while trying to break up an off-campus fight between students.

Councilor Erin Murphy, who said she’s “concerned and fed up” is joining several other councilors in voicing their concerns to the mayor’s office.

They’re calling for metal detectors to be used in all school and for a school police presence to be restored.

“I don’t think this should be a burden that teachers, social workers or guidance counselors should carry. that we should have a better relationship, and that the police should be part of the conversations and the solutions,” she said.

In their letter to Wu, councilors wrote, “We understand that there are differing opinions around the role of police officers in our schools, but there should be no question among City and State Education Officials about returning non-invasive technology such as metal detectors, and having police officers present in our schools.”

But not everyone agrees.

Leon Smith of Citizens for Juvenile Justice said, “The call for these school hardening measures is being made at a time when there is sufficient data emerging showing little to no evidence that these type of approaches make schools safer.”

Smith, who spend 20 years working in the Juvenile Court System, is calling for more mental health professionals.

“When young people come to the schoolhouse door, and they have those mental health issues they are not getting support for, when they’ve been impacted by trauma, we need to address those underlying needs,” he said.

Boston Public Schools declined to comment.

The councilors say they’re planning to schedule a hearing in the future.

