BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston city councilors are calling for an investigation into why they say police radios went silent during a violent night in Dorchester.

In a letter to the police commissioner, councilors Erin Murphy and Ed Flynn wrote: “While officers were working to keep the crowd safe following the Dominican festival, five people were shot. At the same time, the department’s main radio channel failed for nearly 30 minutes, forcing officers to respond to an active shooting without reliable communication tools.”

Boston police said at least four people were shot and one was stabbed in Dorchester early Monday morning.

Police made several arrests and recovered a number of weapons.

