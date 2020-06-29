Boston city councilors decry report cards posted at their homes as ‘vandalism’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilors said flyers posted at their homes were “vandalism” and not the right way to criticize their votes on the city’s budget.

Several councilors said the flyers, which were made to look like report cards and expressed disappointment that councilors approved the budget, were posted at their homes over the weekend.

On Monday, Council President Kim Janey tweeted “a number of my colleagues on the City Council were targeted” and that “Vandalism is unacceptable!”

“I’m not about to tell people … how they should express their pain, but you cannot vandalize people’s homes,” Janey said in an interview.

“It’s startling for families that are not used to that,” said Councilor Ed Flynn. “There’s other ways to make your opinion known and it’s not about showing up and someone’s house and causing panic or stress to that family.”

Over the weekend a number of my colleagues on the City Council were targeted at their homes. As President, let me be clear: Vandalism is unacceptable!!!⁰⁰ Periodt. — Kim Janey (@Kim_Janey) June 29, 2020

