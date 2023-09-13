BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston voters voiced their choice in preliminary elections Tuesday and, according to results posted on the city’s website, voted two controversial city councilors out of office.

City Councilor Kendra Lara, representing District 6, was eliminated from the November general election months after she was involved in a car crash in June.

Police said Lara was driving without a license at the time when she slammed an unregistered car into a home in Jamaica Plain.

In District 5, Councilor Ricardo Arroyo also didn’t make it through the preliminary vote after facing a number of controversies in the last year.

Among controversies, Arroyo was fined for ethics violations back in July.

As of around 11 p.m., Benjamin Jacob Weber led the District 6 vote tally with 43.14% of the vote. William A King was in second place with 35.98%. Lara was in third place with 20.59%.

In District 5, Enrique Pepen led the vote tally with 39.92%. Jose A Ruiz was in second place with 30.82%. Arroyo was in third place with 18.71%.

This year’s general election in Boston will be held on Nov. 7.

