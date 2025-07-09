PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston City Councilors are set to show support Wednesday for striking sanitation workers.

Two city councilors released a resolution calling for those workers’ employer, Republic Services, to return to the negotiating table.

Talks between the Teamsters Local 25 union and Republic have stalled over calls for increased wages, more benefits, and paid time off.

Republic said it already offers competitive wages and comprehensive benefits, but is committed to a fair agreement that benefits employees and customers.

Congressman Seth Moulton visited the strike site in Peabody Tuesday, staying he was standing with “working people, with people who are essential to our communities and who are too often forgotten.”

“Right now they’re just not getting a fair deal,” Moulton said. “This company has a reputation of giving people a raw deal across the country, but it’s hitting home right here in Massachusetts today.”

The strike is impacting more than 400,000 people across more than a dozen communities.

Some towns have addressed plans to address the problem.

