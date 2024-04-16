BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston city councilors are slated to meet Tuesday to discuss Mayor Michelle Wu’s proposal to temporarily increase commercial property taxes.

Wu created the proposal in response to declining commercial property values due to remote work becoming popular since the pandemic. She said it could protect residents from tax hikes caused by the decline of commercial property values.

“As Boston invests in revitalizing our Downtown and commercial corridors in response to shifting market trends, we are working with all stakeholders to protect residents and homeowners against sudden and dramatic tax increases,” Wu said in a statement in March.

A commercial real estate group fears the plan could prevent new development and harm Boston’s long term growth.

“I am worried personally. There are indications across the country, not just in Boston, but in downtown cores, that economic hubs are not what they used to be,” Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta said.

