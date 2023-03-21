BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilors are proposing a ban on single-serve liquor bottles known as ‘nips.’

Councilor Ricardo Arroyo says nip bottles are too small to be recycled and they add to a large amount of litter in the city.

Several communities across the state, including Chelsea and Newton, have banned nips and seen a drop in public intoxication.

The Boston City Council could hear the proposal on Wednesday.

