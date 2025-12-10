BOSTON (WHDH) - On Wednesday, Boston city councilors will vote on raising tax rates for residential property owners in Boston.

The 13 percent hike would e the second consecutive double digit residential tax hike.

City Councilors approved a home rule petition proposed by Mayor Michelle Wu that would shift some of the burden onto commercial property owners.

The petition needs to be approved by state lawmakers, which so far has only been received from the house.

However, the state senate said it plans to advance its own proposal for tax relief on Thursday.

The bill would allow cities and towns to create a “tax shock prevention credit” in years when residential property taxes rise by more than 10 percent.

Those communities would then choose which groups to cover, like seniors over 65, residents on MassHealth, or people who are unemployed.

