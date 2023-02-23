BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilors weighed in on Mayor Michelle Wu’s rent control proposal at a hearing Wednesday, with some arguing that the plan is too moderate.

Mayor Wu’s proposal would cap rent hikes at 10 percent per year, with exceptions for new and small buildings.

“Development is booming across the city and we need more affordable housing development,” said Councilor-At-Large Julia Mejia. “It says new developments are exempt for 15 years in the mayors proposal, and I’m just curious as to why.”

Some councilors also expressed concerns that the proposal would harm small landlords or dampen housing production in the city.

In order to pass, the proposal needs approval from the City Council and state lawmakers, as rent control was outlawed in Massachusetts in 1995.

