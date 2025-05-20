BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston City employees involved in an alleged assault on a Boston police officer have been fired, according to officials.

According to prosecutors, Marwa Khudaynazar and her boyfriend had been arguing. Court documents show she called 9-1-1 after he allegedly took her keys and wouldn’t let her leave.

Khudaynazar’s boyfriend told police she assaulted him. She told police she did not live in the apartment.

Officers asked her to leave as they arrested her boyfriend. In a police report, they say Khudaynazar was slurring her words and admitted to drinking.

During the interaction, police say Khudaynazar told officer she and her boyfriend worked for the mayor’s office.

Khudaynazar was the Chief of Staff for the City of Boston’s Office of Police Accountability.

Both Khudaynazar and her boyfriend are now facing charges.

