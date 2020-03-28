Boston City Hall architect dies of coronvirus complications

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the architects behind Boston’s City Hall has died from coronavirus complications, officials said Saturday.

Michael McKinnel, who was 84, died at his home in Rockport on Friday.

City Hall, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, was controversial when first built but has been recognized as an iconic work of Brutalist architecture.

