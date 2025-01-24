BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday that Boston City Hall has been declared a historic landmark.

“For more than five decades, Boston City Hall has served as a hub where residents come together to shape our city’s future, and has become a symbol of our city’s resilience, innovation, and commitment to our constituents,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As we officially designate Boston City Hall a Landmark, we honor its deep historical and cultural significance. This milestone serves as an affirmation of our commitment to preserving this space as a vital symbol of our democracy and a center for civic engagement. Our administration is proud to help the building evolve into a space that is accessible to the community while maintaining its historic character.”

The building and it’s brutalist design has been there for over five decades.

In 2008, a tourist website called it “the ugliest building in America.”

