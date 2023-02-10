BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston city employee has been stripped of her duties at city hall after being indicted on money laundering charges.

In the meantime, her attorney has defended her character, calling Freda Brasfield an “honorable and dedicated public servant and a deeply valued member of the community.”

Brasfield is listed on the city of Boston’s website as the administration and finance director in the Boston Mayor’s Office.

She has held various political positions in the city over the years. Now, she is facing one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of money laundering, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Brasfield’s attorney, David Meier, has fully disputed the charges.

“She has been a selfless advocate for those in need for decades,” Meier said. “She has been wrongfully charged. The facts of the case will speak the real truth.”

The city of Boston said it was made aware of allegations against Brasfield on Thursday evening.

“Today, the City placed Ms. Brasfield on unpaid administrative leave while the court case proceeds or additional information becomes available,” the city said in a statement.

Brasfield pleaded not guilty to charges and was released on personal recognizance.

