BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Hall plaza is ready for a snowboard party this weekend after crews put the final touches on the course for the Red Bull Heavy Metal finals.

This year marks the second year of the snowboarding contest.

Organizers said it features the most progressive rail riding in the world with three different competition zones.

Saturday’s event is free and open to the public.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)