Boston City Hall says space savers will be picked up like trash

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents in Boston may want to rethink the use of space savers as the city thaws out from Monday’s snowstorm.

The use of space savers will not be tolerated as cleanup efforts continue because a snow emergency was never declared, according to Audrey Coulter, a spokeswoman for Mayor Marty Walsh’s office.

“Space savers will be collected by our Waste Reduction Division during regularly scheduled neighborhood trash pick-up,” Coulter said in a statement.

More than a foot of snow fell in some Boston neighborhoods.

Boston Public Schools canceled classes on Monday.

