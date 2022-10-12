BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston city leaders held a special dedication ceremony for a fallen officer who died of COVID-19 complications in 2020.

The city dedicated a street sign to Jose Fontanez, in honor of his service.

“He gave his life to protect not only his family, his friends, but the city he loved: Boston,” said Sgt. Det. Sixto Merced of the Boston Police Department. “Jose was not only a coworker, he was a friend to many of us. He was someone you could depend on in times of need, and someone who always had an open heart.”

A scholarship fund has also been set up in his name.

