BOSTON (WHDH) - A new proposal from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu would give Boston police officers the power to take down tents and tarps in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, Wu announced Friday.

Wu announced the proposal alongside other city leaders at an event in Roxbury as officials continue efforts to tackle the ongoing substance use disorder, mental health and homelessness crisis in the area known as “Mass and Cass.”

Now moving forward, Wu said she will ask the Boston City Council to approve the proposed ordinance allowing police to take down tents and other structures in cases where people living inside are offered alternative places to live, services, transportation and space to store their belongings.

Among plans, Wu said the city is setting up an alternative location with 30 beds to help shelter people currently living at Mass and Cass.

“We do not believe that living on the street in a tent in the public way is safe for anyone when there is adequate shelter that is available as an alternative,” Wu said. “Additionally, those who are not using the tents and tarps for shelter, per se, but to shield illegal activity — that needs to stop entirely.”

Wu continued, saying “The ordinance will give the Boston police the authority to immediately ask tents to be removed on the public way.”

Comments this week come after healthcare workers were pulled out of Mass and Cass earlier this year due to safety concerns.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said authorities, indeed, have seen a double digit increase in crime in the area.

Speaking on Friday, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said he will not allow criminal activity at Mass and Cass and will prosecute people committing crimes.

Wu said she will file her ordinance next Monday.

The ordinance will then go before the City Council where it will need to proceed through a hearing and a vote in a process that could take two months.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)