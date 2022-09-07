BOSTON (WHDH) - With thousands of Boston Public Schools students heading back to class Thursday, including over 5,000 who ride the Orange Line, city and MBTA officials said they’ve been working closely to ensure a smooth transition.

“It’s not going to go perfectly, and our pledge to families is that we are going to be monitoring the situation so carefully and looking to improve every hour as we go,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. “It’ll get better.”

With the Orange Line still shut down, Wu said shuttle buses are in place for students who have to ride the train end-to-end.

“We have added capacity not only on shuttle buses that run along that span but on the yellow buses,” Wu said. “More than 500 students actually opted back into yellow bus service given what’s happening.”

The district is also adding some leeway for students who are late to school.

“We’re providing as much flexibility as possible because we understand students might be coming late,” said BPS Acting Superintendent Drew Echelson. “We’re gonna make sure that students who arrive late have access to breakfast and won’t be marked tardy as part of that process.”

The shutdown is expected to impact the ride to and from school through next week.

