BOSTON (WHDH) - Just two days out from a month-long shutdown of the Orange Line, and some commuters continue to express frustration with the MBTA over what they call a lack of communication

“I’ve seen some texts or some post on the website, but it’s not very informative,” commuter Mike Treacy told 7News. “It’s not very helpful.”

Riders say posting signs along the line is not enough, as Friday’s shutdown impacts tens-of-thousands of people.

“I go to work, this is like, a big issue for me, because I don’t have transportation,” said commuter Raul Rivera. “The only transportation I have is the train, and I find out from you (7News) right now. It’s crazy.”

Adding to the confusion, as of Wednesday, the signs and announcements are only in English.

“Like, if you don’t speak English, how are you going to read that sign?” wondered commuter Alex Cincino.

“They’re ignoring them,” Jeff Lee tells 7News. “That’s what it feels like. Ignoring them, quite simply.”

A spokesperson for the MBTA said that riders are encouraged to use the ‘T’s Rider Guide’ and that it will be translated into nine languages.

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn says more should have been done to break the language barriers. Flynn represents Chinatown, one of the Orange Line stations where shuttle buses will not stop.

“I think its unfair to intentionally exclude communities of color, an immigrant community, a community that speaks limited english,” said Flynn. “We should be doing just the opposite.”

Flynn added, “we need to work closely and make sure all our papers and messages are translated into Chinese, Cantonese, Mandarin, and Spanish.”

City leaders will meet with neighbors in Chinatown at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the shutdown.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has weighed in on the issue, agreeing the signs should be displayed in multiple languages, saying her team is trying to get community groups involved.

“We’ve been pushing for staff members to be present on the ground who can speak multiple languages especially in loading spots and shuttle stops so people know where to go, as well,” Wu said.

