BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Parks Commission is expected to meet Monday to make a decision about the demolition of a stadium in Franklin Park.

The city and Boston Public Schools are hoping to build a new facility on the site of White Stadium.

The new stadium would be used as the home pitch and venue for Boston’s new National Women’s Soccer League team, according to the city. It would also provide a state of the art facility for BPS students.

The project was approved by the city’s planning board last month.

