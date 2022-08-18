BOSTON (WHDH) - On the eve of the month-long shutdown of the Orange Line, city officials urged employers to be flexible and patient as Boston’s workforce navigates a chaotic travel landscape.

“Please ensure that you are not penalizing any of your work force for coming late or not being able to make it on time because this will impact every single commuter,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

The closure is expected to affect all manner of traffic in and around the city.

Some workers told 7NEWS that they plan to use other methods of getting into work once shutdown goes into effect.

“Well I’m over by Fenway so I’m able to hop on at Hynes and take the green line so luckily I can get around it but I’m sure that’s not the case for everyone,” said one man.

While others were still figuring out their plan of attack.

“I’m not sure what I’m gonna do tomorrow,” Norman Sianna told 7NEWS. “I wish the alternative was more clear but I’m sure I’ll figure something out even if it costs me more money.”

“I live pretty close to a commuter rail line so hopefully I can get on that but they don’t run super often so we’re gonna hope for that,” another woman professed to 7NEWS.

