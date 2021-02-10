Boston city officials worried testing taking a back seat as vaccination plan moves forward

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston city officials are pushing people to continue getting tested for coronavirus after seeing a big drop in the positivity rate.

There has been a significant drop in positive tests in the city of Boston which is not a bad thing, but the problem is there is also a drop in the number of people getting tested.

For the week of February 4, there was an average of 4,000 tests done each day. Now, that number is down 16 percent.

As the state moves forward with its vaccination plan, officials said they want to make sure residents know they can still get tested while waiting to get their shots.

“We need folks to get tested. If you’ve been exposed, or if you’re connecting with others, really getting tested is important,” Chief of Health and Human Services Marty Martinez said.

City officials said they hope to see the number of testing up, and the number of positive cases down. The mayor said this is how they will know the city is headed in the right direction.

While getting people vaccinated is a key priority, the chief of health and human services says he’s concerned that people are more focused on getting vaccinated than getting tested.

“I don’t want people to focus just on the vaccine. I also don’t want healthcare providers and messaging to just be about the vaccine, as important as it is. We need to remind folks that there’s testing access,” Martinez said.

More than 30 testing sites are open for Bostonians.

