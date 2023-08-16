BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and other officials gathered at Trotter Elementary School in Roxbury Wednesday to discuss city plans to make sure students are safe getting to and from their classrooms as they get set to go back to school next month.

The first day back for most students is Sept. 7. Kindergarteners return on Sep. 11.

Among safety measures this summer, officials said they are repainting crosswalks at all schools within the Boston Public Schools and taking steps to make sure proper signage is in place around schools.

“Summer is an opportunity for us to get ready for the next school year to make sure that our streets are set up to be safe and convenient for kids and families,” said Boston city Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge.

The city has been repainting crosswalks and updating school zones as part of the “Safe Routes Project.”

Speaking on Wednesday, Mayor Michelle Wu said the approach was designed to prevent speeding, reduce crashes and make streets accessible.

“We all deserve streets that are safe and that we feel safe on,” Wu said. “That’s especially true for the thousands of young people who rely on our streets to get to and from school.”

Beyond crosswalks and signage, officials said Boston also has a fully staffed team of more than 700 bus drivers and 35 other drivers in training this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper was also among those speaking on Wednesday, saying the process of making sure everything was ready for this year’s back to school season has been a team effort.

“This is all of us working in concert and we’re blessed to be in a city that recognizes that and makes sure that it happens,” said Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper.

Officials this week said Boston Public Schools families should expect bus assignments by mail and email sometime next week.

