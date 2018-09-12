Boston city worker punished after parking truck in handicapped spot outside Dunkin’ Donuts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Public Works staffer has been punished after their work truck was found parked diagonally in a handicapped parking spot outside a Dunkin’ Donuts in Cleveland Circle on Wednesday, officials said.

Andrew Doig shared a photo of the truck on Twitter, along with the caption, “really? Just chillin’ in a handicapped spot and the sidewalk?”

In a statement, Public Works Department spokesman Chris Coakley said, “The Public Works Department is aware of the incident and the employee has been disciplined as a result.”

