Boston city worker suspended after parking in handicapped spot outside Dunkin’ Donuts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Public Works staffer has been suspended after the work truck he was in was found parked diagonally in a handicapped parking spot outside a Dunkin’ Donuts in Cleveland Circle on Wednesday, officials said.

Andrew Doig shared a photo of the truck on Twitter, along with the caption, “really? Just chillin’ in a handicapped spot and the sidewalk?”

In a statement, Public Works Department spokesman Chris Coakley said, “The Public Works Department is aware of the incident and the employee has been disciplined as a result.”

There are only 13 spaces in the parking lot, including the handicapped spot, but customers who spoke with 7News say there is no excuse for such an act.

“It’s not really acceptable. Both my mom and grandmother are handicapped, so they need that kind of space,” said Isaiah Versus.

Doig, who put the picture on Twitter but did not want to appear on camera, says he posted the photo because he felt the two workers took advantage of there position.

The workers were sitting in the restaurant in high-visibility uniforms while the truck was left running outside, according to Doig.

“They should be obeying all laws,” said Mario Daoud, who has a placard to park in handicapped spots. “Nobody is over the law.”

One of the workers, a 20-year veteran of the department, has since been suspended without pay.

His name has not been made public.

