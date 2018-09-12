Boston city worker suspended after parking truck in handicapped spot outside Dunkin’ Donuts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Public Works staffer has been suspended after their work truck was found parked diagonally in a handicapped parking spot outside a Dunkin’ Donuts in Cleveland Circle on Wednesday, officials said.

Andrew Doig shared a photo of the truck on Twitter, along with the caption, “really? Just chillin’ in a handicapped spot and the sidewalk?”

In a statement, Public Works Department spokesman Chris Coakley said, “The Public Works Department is aware of the incident and the employee has been disciplined as a result.”

There are only 13 spaces in the parking lot, including the handicap spot, but customers who spoke with 7News say there is no excuse for such an act.

“It’s kind of selfish in a way,” local college student Andrew Moynihan said. “He’s parking in a spot that’s convenient to him but very inconveniencing to someone that might be actually handicap.”

Doig, who did not want to appear on camera, says he posted the photo because he felt the two workers took advantage of there position.

The workers were sitting in the restaurant in high-visibility uniforms well the truck was left running outside, according to Doig.

One of the workers, a 20-year veteran of the department, has since been suspended without pay.

His name has not been made public.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)