SEPT. 13, 2022…..Boston is challenging the 2020 U.S. Census results, arguing that the count of 675,647 people does not account for effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that significant segments of the city’s college student and foreign-born populations and individuals in correctional facilities were undercounted.

Mayor Michelle Wu said Tuesday that every city Census tract had a self-response rate greater than 50 percent during the 2010 Census, but 15 percent of tracts had self-response rates of between 30 percent and 49.8 percent in 2020. Those tracts, the city said, generally have either a large share of off-campus student residents or foreign-born residents. And data collected by the city show that about 6,000 college students were not accounted for in 2020 Census redistricting data.

“Because the count happened overlapping with the pandemic and Boston was a city that was very much affected by that, right — college students home versus here, multilingual communities deeply impacted, immigrant communities, so many of our residents disproportionately impacted — we believe that there needs to be some adjustments and that our numbers are actually higher in certain cases and so we are submitting that official request to be considered,” Wu said Tuesday on GBH Radio’s “Boston Public Radio.”

Census counts are used to determine things like electoral representation and federal funding levels, so a discrepancy in the population total can affect a community financially and politically.

Boston City Councilor Liz Breadon, who represents Allston and Brighton, said she is concerned by the reported 5.9 percent loss in total population in Allston and the 40 percent decline in group quarters population. Both counts, Breadon said, were “severely impacted by the early pandemic evacuation of colleges and universities.” Fellow Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune said she is “relieved” that the city is going to challenge its Census count.

“My office met with the Administration early on to sound the alarm on how an undercount would unjustifiably lead to our receipt of fewer federal dollars to tackle issues like housing & education. It is vitally important that we are getting accurate census data to help ensure we measure what matters, and what matters most is every person,” she said in a statement. “Undercounting our immigrant population, our students, and our incarcerated residents is a civil rights issue that we must forcefully address. An accurate count of Boston residents will ensure that all our communities, especially our Black & Brown communities that have suffered from decades of disinvestment, get the resources and attention needed to thrive.”

Wu told “Boston Public Radio” co-hosts Jim Braude and Margery Eagen on Tuesday that she doesn’t know what the likelihood of success is for the city’s challenge through the Census Count Question Resolution Program.

“We are in a new administration than the one that was overseeing some of the early parts of that Census count anyway,” the mayor said. “And so I think there are a lot of factors, but no matter what, we want to be clear about what Boston sees as the full count so that each of our residents would actually receive the resources they deserve.”

While Wu feels that Boston was undercounted in the latest Census, the U.S. Census Bureau announced in May that it had actually overcounted people living in Massachusetts by 2.24 percent and reduced its population count for the Bay State from the originally-announced 7,029,917 people to 6,784,000 people.

Massachusetts was one of eight states with statistically significant population overcounts, according to the bureau’s Post-Enumeration Survey Estimation Report.

