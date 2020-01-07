BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston clothing company is selling T-shirts in support of Australia as they battle raging wildfires.

Johnny Cupcakes, located on Newbury Street, plans to donate 100 percent of their profits made on an “Australia Strong” T-shirt to relief efforts in the country.

Consumers can pre-order their shirts online. The shirts are projected to be shipped on Feb. 20.

The wildfires, which have been raging since September, are fueled by drought as well as the country’s hottest and driest year on record.

The blazes have killed dozens of people, destroyed thousands of homes and scorched an area twice the size of Maryland. About half a billion animals have also been reported dead.

