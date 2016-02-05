Boston College adds former Syracuse coach Paul Pasqualoni

Boston College has hired former Syracuse and Connecticut head coach Paul Pasqualoni as a defensive line coach.

The Eagles also added former BC players Rich Gunnell and Ricky Brown to the staff. Tight ends coach Frank Leonard was promoted to assistant head coach.

Pasqualoni has spent 23 years as a college coach and eight in the NFL. He was most recently the defensive line coach for the Houston Texans.

Addazio started out on Pasqualoni’s Western Connecticut State coaching staff as the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator in 1985.

