BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston College announced Monday changes to its coronavirus testing program as it looks to move toward “near normal” status.

The college has ended asymptomatic PCR surveillance testing for students, faculty, and staff, except for those with university-approved medical and religious vaccination exemptions, officials wrote in a letter to the community.

The college will continue testing undergraduate students with COVID-19 symptoms at University Health Services and isolate those who test positive on the Pine Manor campus.

Asymptomatic students, faculty, and staff will have the option of obtaining a walk-in PCR test once per week at the Connell Recreation Center testing clinic through March 31.

Officials say 99.5 percent of students, faculty, and staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and that 100 percent of those eligible and authorized to be on campus have obtained booster shots.

