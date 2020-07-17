Boston College banning smoking, vaping, use of tobacco on campus

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston College is banning smoking, vaping, and the use of tobacco or plant products on campus, the university announced earlier this week.

The ban, which takes effect on Aug. 1, encompasses indoor and outdoor spaces, private offices, academic and administrative buildings, all areas of residence halls, athletic venues, dining facilities, and vehicles owned or used by the university.

The new policy reflects a commitment to providing a safe and healthy work, learning, and community environment, according to the university.

“Tobacco use is a major cause of preventable disease and death. Smoking, tobacco use, and exposure to second-hand smoke have been found to cause heart disease, cancer, asthma, bronchitis, and other respiratory problems,” the new policy reads in part. “Electronic devices, more commonly referred to as electronic cigarettes, pose health risks and contain detectable levels of carcinogens and toxic chemicals. The purpose of this policy is to provide reasonable protection of the health of all members of the Boston College community from the effects of all forms of smoking and tobacco use.”

Undergraduate and graduate students who disobey the no-smoking policy will be referred to the Office of Student Conduct. Faculty and staff violations will be dealt with in accordance with procedures outlined in the faculty and employee handbooks.

For more information, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)