BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston College hockey community is mourning the loss of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, brothers who both played for the Eagles.

Coach Greg Brown and retired Coach Jerry York discussed the tragic deaths on Friday.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Brown said. “The entire Gaudreau family is so close, they’re so tight. There are so many people here who were affected by them.”

“It was shocking news to us,” York said. “It’s such a hard reality when you wake up in the morning and hear that.”

York said a big of the reason Johnny’s success was the result of the pushing and support of his younger brother.

“They had a great bond between them,” York said. “It was a fun dynamic to watch.”

Johnny played three seasons for B.C. from 2011 to 2014, including as part of the school’s 2012 National Championship team. In 2014 he was awarded the Hobey Baker award, presented to the top player in men’s college hockey each year.

Matthew played in 120 games over his four years, winning the Beanpot with his team in both 2014 and 2016.

“They brought a ton of joy to the rink,” Brown said. “They were happy to be there, truly happy to be there. Big smiles all the time.”

In Loving Memory pic.twitter.com/Ru6NQUPp0w — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) August 30, 2024

On X, formerly twitter, the school said the entire B.C. community was “stunned” by the news.

“Johnny Gaudreau was not only one of the greatest [B.C. Men’s Hockey] players but also one of the nicest,” the school posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Matthew was a gifted player & beloved by teammates. Our prayers are with the Gaudreau family at this time of unimaginable loss.”

The entire BC community is stunned by the tragic news. Johnny Gaudreau was not only one of the greatest @BC_MHockey players but also one of the nicest. Matthew was a gifted player & beloved by teammates. Our prayers are with the Gaudreau family at this time of unimaginable loss. pic.twitter.com/RE2rbfTG3K — Boston College (@BostonCollege) August 30, 2024

After his time at Kelley Rink, Johnny played 11 years in the NHL with the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets. Matthew played professionally for five seasons before transitioning into coaching.

