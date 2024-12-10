A criminal profiler from Boston College weighed in on the arrest of Luigi Mangione, the man charged with murdering a healthcare CEO.

“I think that he was not a professional,” Ann Burgess said. “I think that he had been profiled as not being a professional gun shooter, if you will, but he certainly studied it and certainly knew it, so he’s bright enough to figure out a lot of things.”

When Mangione was arrested at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, investigators said he had a multipage, handwritten document railing against the healthcare industry.

Experts said the note, along with other things, could indicate how Mangione wanted to leave a mark on the world and be remembered for the crime.

“I think the writing on the bullets is important because it shows a signature,” Burgess said. “It’s unique. I haven’t found any police officer or FBI agent that has seen it before.”

Profilers said they are looking closely at the key clues found on the suspect, which include that ghost gun and a silencer, as well as the fake ID that police said was used in a New York City hostel before the shooting, and finally, the note criticizing the healthcare industry.

Experts said the initial evidence suggests he methodically planned the attack and explained one reason he may not have ditched the items.

“He couldn’t give up,” Burgess said. “That was something he planned, he spent a lot of time thinking about it, planning it, and he wasn’t able to totally give it up.”

Investigators said in his three-page manifesto, Mangione admits to acting alone.

