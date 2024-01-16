BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston College has extended its suspension of its swimming and diving program following an investigation into hazing allegations, officials announced Tuesday.

The suspension began in September in response to an initial series of hazing allegations. The suspension will now stretch through August of this year after officials found “recurring issues with the program, and a team culture that conflicts with University expectations of its student-athletes,” according to BC Director of Athletics Blake James.

Team members will be banned from participating in practices, activities, competition “and all instruction with coaches” while the suspension continues. Officials said swimming and diving student athletes will also need to participate in a hazing education program.

In addition to the team suspension and the required hazing education program, officials said “a number” of team members were issued sanctions in connection with BC’s hazing investigation, including university probation and suspension for the spring semester.

Officials said James outlined the extended suspension in a letter to team members on Jan. 4.

Now moving forward, James said he hopes the swimming and driving program “will learn from this experience and commit itself to ensuring appropriate behavior, meeting University expectations, and creating a positive team culture that will position the program for success in the future.”

BC officials in statement last year said they placed the swimming and diving program on an indefinite suspension after they determined hazing occurred within the program.

“The University does not—and will not—tolerate hazing in any form,” BC said.

In their latest statement, officials said they launched an “extensive investigation, involving interviews with student-athletes, coaches, and staff” before opting to extend the suspension.

BC students and their families at one point hired lawyers to fight the swimming and diving program suspension.

Ensuing court proceedings revealed new details about hazing allegations before a judge in October denied a request to reinstate the program.

