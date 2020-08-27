BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston College football program opted to cancel their practice Thursday in response to continuing racial injustices in the United States.

Instead of practicing, the student-athletes and coaches met to speak about educating one another, maintaining dialogue to help bring the community together, and invoking change in society.

Several professional teams and athletes have refused to play their games or practice following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday.

A civil rights probe into the police-involved shooting has been launched by federal investigators.

