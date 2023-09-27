Despite a slow start to the season, the Boston College football team is confident they’re turning things around.

As they get set to host Virginia this Saturday at Alumni Stadium, and as they look to pick up their first conference win of the year, BC coaches and players shared their thoughts.

“Guys are angry,” said BC Head Football Coach Jeff Hafley. “Guys want to win and this is a good group.”

Speaking with reporters, Hafley was staying positive despite a 1-3 start to the season, adamant he has the right pieces in place to right the ship at home.

“You’ve got great kids and you can control what you control,” he said.

“These guys believe in one another and, when they put on the tape and they’re really playing well and we’re coaching well and they’re executing at a high level, we feel that we can compete with anybody in the country,” Hafley continued.

With its strengths, Hafley said the team is “making too many mistakes.”

“And, obviously, we’re not coaching well enough and we’re not executing well enough,” he said. “But these guys believe in each other.”

BC Quarterback Thomas Castellanos recently echoed his coach’s sentiments, saying a good start against Virginia will be vital for the Eagles to snap their two game skid.

“We just have to come out fast,” Castellanos said.

“You guys know what our offense is capable of and you know what our team is capable of,” he continued. “We just got to put the pieces together. We believe in the coaching staff and we believe in each other to get that done.”

Continuing in his comments, Hafley said he firmly believes the best is yet to come for his program.

“The thing’s going to turn and I am very confident in that,” he said.

This weekend is homecoming at Boston College.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is set for 2 p.m.

BC has a 6-1 all-time record against Virginia and the Eagles are a three-point favorite to win this weekend’s game.

