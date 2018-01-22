Boston College hockey player injured after attack at Domino’s in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) — A Boston College hockey player was injured after police said he was attacked at a Domino’s Pizza near Fenway.

Surveillance video shows hockey player Kevin Lohan exchange words with an unknown man. Moments later, the man and several others could be seen crowding around Lohan, who was punched and knocked to the ground. Witnesses said there was blood everywhere in the aftermath.

Employees at the Domino’s said they are not sure what caused the fight. Surveillance video showed employees tried to calm the scene by turning off the lights but the two groups remained.

A spokesperson for Boston College said Lohan was “victimized by an unprovoked assault.” Lohan suffered a jaw injury and Boston College said he is now out indefinitely from playing hockey.

The group that was seen attacking Logan took off. Police have already interviewed Lohan’s girlfriend, who tried to break up the fight.

