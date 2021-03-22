BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston College High School announced Monday that it plans to bring all 1,400 students back to campus for in-person learning next month.
School officials outlined the following plan:
April 5
- All 7th and 8th grade students
- All seniors
- Freshmen, sophomores and juniors in the Ignatius Cohort, which is one half of all students in those grades
April 12
- All 7th and 8th grade students
- All seniors
- All Freshmen
- Sophomores and juniors in the Xavier Cohort, which is the other half of all students in those grades
April 19
- April break
April 26
- All students return to in-person learning
The school transitioned to a hybrid model last September, with two cohorts coming onto campus on alternating weeks.
School officials say there has been zero evidence of COVID-19 transmission on campus.
