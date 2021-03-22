BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston College High School announced Monday that it plans to bring all 1,400 students back to campus for in-person learning next month.

School officials outlined the following plan:

April 5

All 7th and 8th grade students

All seniors

Freshmen, sophomores and juniors in the Ignatius Cohort, which is one half of all students in those grades

April 12

All 7th and 8th grade students

All seniors

All Freshmen

Sophomores and juniors in the Xavier Cohort, which is the other half of all students in those grades

April 19

April break

April 26

All students return to in-person learning

The school transitioned to a hybrid model last September, with two cohorts coming onto campus on alternating weeks.

School officials say there has been zero evidence of COVID-19 transmission on campus.

