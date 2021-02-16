Boston College investigating report of racist lyrics sung on multicultural learning floor

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston College has launched an investigation into an incident in which racist lyrics were allegedly sung inside a building on campus, school officials said.

The lyrics were reportedly sung in a corridor on one of the school’s Multicultural Learning Experience floors, Michael Lochhead, Boston College’s executive vice president and acting vice president for student affairs, said in a letter to students.

Students from the MLE floors and students of color across campus have reported experiencing “bias-motivated incidents” that were not conveyed to administrators, Lochhead noted.

In January, two students on the women’s MLE floor were said to be found responsible for multiple violations of school policies, including vandalism.

“I recognize that the University has more work to do so that all BC students feel welcomed and valued,” Lochhead said.

Any student who has experienced bias-motivated behavior or other conduct violations is urged to contact the Office of Student Conduct at 617-552-3470 or the Boston College Police Department at 617-552-4440.

