BOSTON (WHDH) - Demonstrations at college and university campuses across the country protesting Israel’s war in Gaza continued over the weekend, with school administrative leaders seeking a peaceful end to the student encampments.

Presidents of both MIT and Tufts are calling for the end of student anti-war encampments on campus.

Tufts will begin working with protestors Monday to clear the encampment in preparation for the school’s commencement, which is scheduled for May 19.

Officials at the university said the two-week demonstration has violated university policies and led to complaints from the community.

MIT president Sally Kornbluth released a video message over the weekend, saying the encampment supporting Palestinians and protesting Israel’s war in Gaza needs to wind down, saying that it is diverting too many resources.

“Out of respect for the principles of free expression, we have not interfered with the encampment,” Kornbluth said in her statement. “But it is creating a potential magnet for disruptive outside protestors. We have a responsibility to the entire MIT community, and it is not possible to safely sustain this level of effort.”

Kornbluth said she is open to further discussion about how to end the encampment.

At Emerson, where Boston Police arrested 108 protesters early Thursday morning, the school is offering support to those facing charges, including having staff post bail for some students, providing housing support for any arrested students who need to stay in Boston for court appearances this summer, and calling on the district attorney to nor pursue charges.

“Emersonians from all backgrounds and beliefs must always feel welcome and safe at our College, and we must all share the responsibility of enforcing this core value without exception or excuse,” Emerson President Jay Bernhardt wrote in a letter to alumni.

More than 100 pro-Palestinian protestors were detained Saturday at nearby Northeastern University. School officials there said anyone with a student ID won’t face criminal charges.

Local Jewish advocates around Boston have called for unity to fight against hate.

The Combined Jewish Philantropies’ Center for Combating Anti-Semitism held a rally at Temple Israel of Boston Sunday, the goal of which they said was the uplift college students in Boston experiencing anti-Semitism on campus.

This all comes in the midst of the Jewish holiday of Passover, which ends Tuesday, and as part of a large series of protests sweeping college campuses across the country.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)