NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boston College men’s and women’s swimming and diving program has been suspended due to hazing, the school said Wednesday.

Boston College announced the suspension in a statement, saying the program was placed on indefinite suspension “after University administrators determined that hazing had occurred within the program.”

“The University does not—and will not—tolerate hazing in any form.” BC said.

BC’s statement continued, saying all swimming and diving student-athletes will continue to have access to academic and medical resources available to all BC student-athletes during their program’s suspension.

No further information was immediately available.

