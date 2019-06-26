Boston College names new indoor sports facility after Pete Frates

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (WHDH) — The Boston College Athletic Department announced Wednesday that it has named its new indoor baseball and softball facility after Pete Frates, who is known around the world as the inspirational force behind the Ice Bucket Challenge.

Frates, who played baseball for Boston College, was on hand for the special announcement, along with his wife, daughter, and parents.

The 31,000-square-foot building now known as the Pete Frates Center features locker rooms, hitting tunnels, turf field for indoor practice, a strength and conditioning spa, and sports medicine.

Construction of the Pete Frates Center began earlier this month. It is scheduled to open in the summer of 2020 at the Harrington Athletics Village.

Frates, who graduated in 2007, once served as captain of the Eagles. He led the offense during his junior and senior years before going on to briefly play baseball in Europe.

The 34-year-old was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis at the age of 27. He has been a leader in the fight for a cure since 2012, most notably through his role as the inspiration for the Ice Bucket Challenge campaign in 2014.

Boston College has since retired Frates’ No. 3.

