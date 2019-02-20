BOSTON (WHDH) - A norovirus outbreak at Boston College has officials taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the illness.

Several dozen of the 14,400 students reported to University Health Services last week with symptoms related to gastrointestinal illness, Dr. Thomas I. Nary, director of University Health Services, said in a statement.

Out of the dozens of sick students, lab tests showed that three of them had the presence of norovirus.

Boston College staff disinfected common touch-points around campus, including doorknobs and restrooms, to limit the spread of the illness.

Salad bars were also closed and self-service food items were removed from the dining halls.

Nary says these precautions have led to “a steady reduction of student visits to University Health Services since the beginning of last week.”

Students and staff members are encouraged to wash their hands several times a day, clean frequently touched surfaces, and avoid sharing personal items and food utensils.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)