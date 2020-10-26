Boston College plans to hold in-person instruction for spring semester

The heads of Boston College announced Monday that they plan to hold in-person learning for the upcoming spring semester though things will still be different.

In a joint letter to members of the college’s community, Executive Vice President Michael Lochhead and Provost and Dean of Faculties David Quigley wrote, “While the course of the pandemic requires all of us to recognize that plans may change, our intention is to return for in-person instruction on campus beginning in late January and continuing through Commencement on May 24.”

The school will be offering a mix of in-person, hybrid, and online courses — the details of which are expected to come in the coming months.

Lochhead and Quigley aslo announced a list of changes to the spring academic calender:

The first day of classes will take place on Thursday, January 28. There will be NO spring break March 1-5. However, classes will not be held on Wednesday, March 3, to provide a mid-week break. Classes will be held until 4 p.m. on April 1 (Holy Thursday). No classes will be held on April 2 (Good Friday). Classes will resume on the morning of April 5 (Easter Monday). We await a decision on the Boston Marathon in April. If the Marathon is postponed, classes will be held on April 19. Final exams will take place, as scheduled, between May 11 and 18.

All study abroad programs have been canceled