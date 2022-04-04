NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston College professor is leading an experiment that may change the way we work.

The school is working with thousands of employees at a number of companies nationwide to explore a four-day workweek. It’s a 6-month experiment where people will work 32 hours over those four days, down from the typical 40 hours in five days.

“There’s a lot of pressure from younger people. They’re really stressed out. They’re working very hard and they need a break,” said Dr. Juliet Schor.

This experiment happening as millions of people quit their jobs every month in the US. Most of the companies taking part in it are traditional white-collar jobs.

Schor said she recognizes this may not be possible for workers in industries like healthcare but, she believes the shorter workweek will enable employees to become more productive and mentally healthy.

“Many white-collar workers have the ability to intensify their work and they prefer a more intensive pace for four days if they can get that fifth day off,” she explained.

She said that her researchers are providing months of training to employees and companies to help with the transition.

While it may take a while to see if the four-day workweek is successful, she said working fewer days and fewer hours is the future.

“It may take a little bit of time but you’re already seeing movements in that direction,” she said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)