Boston College rescinds honorary degree awarded to Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby arrives for a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston College announced Friday that it has rescinded an honorary degree that they awarded Bill Cosby in 1996 following his rape conviction on Thursday.

The college is the latest of many to rescind degrees. Temple University, Cosby’s alma mater, also said Friday that it had revoked an honorary degree given to the comedian.

A jury found Cosby guilty of drugging and molesting a Temple employee in 2004.

Cosby is on house arrest pending sentencing in the case.

The 80-year-old faces life in prison.

In light of his conviction, Boston College has made the decision to rescind the honorary degree it awarded to Bill Cosby in 1996. — Boston College (@BostonCollege) April 27, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)