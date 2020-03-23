Boston College student living on campus tests positive for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - A student who was living on campus at Boston College has tested positive for the coronavirus, school officials said Monday.

The student was placed in quarantine and is in isolation and receiving care, officials said.

Boston health officials will work to identify people who were in close contact with the student. People who were in close contact — with the student in a closed room for more than 15 minutes while the student had symptoms — will be required to self-quarantine for two weeks.

The school has received 19 self-reported case from undergraduate and graduate students who had since returned home.

