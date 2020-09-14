Boston College student who felt ill expresses struggle to get tested for COVID-19

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston College student says he’s having trouble getting tested for the coronavirus as the campus deals with a cluster of cases.

Freshman Tommy Merida says he didn’t feel well last week and when he reported his symptoms of the school’s check-in app, he got a message to stay home and call University Health Services.

“But the thing is when I called, I called almost three times, and each time I called and chose the option to speak with someone, it said this number is not available,” Merida said.

He added that the college promised to test students with symptoms but he’s still waiting for his test.

“It’s really saddening because it feels like they care more about your money than they do about the actual students,” Merida said.

Over the weekend, state and local leaders met with BC officials after 67 students tested positive for COVID-19 in one week.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller voiced concerns in a statement, writing, “Boston College must act now to ensure that their operations do not threaten our ability to begin to re-open Newton schools in-person, to get our residents back to work, and our restaurants, retailers, and other businesses back on their feet.”

City leaders are asking for the college to make three immediate changes:

For the oversight of positive cases at BC along with contact tracing be handed over to the city of Newton For an increase in testing at the college For no more isolation or quarantine facilities for students at any off-campus Newton location

Boston College says more than 7,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 so far and they plan to test another 3,000 to 4,000 this week.

