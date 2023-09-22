NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of members of the Swimming and Diving team at Boston College have hired lawyers, after the college indefinitely suspended the program amid hazing allegations.

BC announced Wednesday that the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving program had been suspended indefinitely for hazing. BC officials released an additional statement Thursday in which they did step back on their initial report, now calling it “credible reports of hazing.”

“Based on the information known at this time, Athletics has determined a program suspension is warranted, pending a full investigation by the University,” BC announced.

Thirty families of the team hired lawyers, who said the hazing allegations have not been confirmed, and the school’s conduct office is only just beginning its investigation.

The lawyer said they want BC to rescind their statement and allow the team to compete.

“We believe that the issuance of this statement was premature, it was extremely irresponsible and negligent,” attorney Tara Davis said. “Because of this statement the students of this team are experiencing a hostile environment on campus.”

Their initial statement said “University administrators determined that hazing had occurred within the program” and all swimming and diving student-athletes will continue to have access to academic and medical resources available to all BC student-athletes during their program’s suspension.

According to BC’s website, the swimming and diving program was set to have a meet this weekend.