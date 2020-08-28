Boston College students walks from Virginia to campus to raise awareness about homelessness

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston College student walked more than 500 miles from Virginia to campus to raise awareness about homelessness.

Sophomore Gordon Wayne, who spent more than a year homeless and couch surfing, walked for more than two weeks while raising money for the National Alliance to End Homeless through a GoFundMe campaign.

He says moving back onto the college campus with only the supplies in his backpack is going to give him a fresh start.

“I was homeless and this is basically my escape out of it,” Wayne said. “I won’t have to worry about not having a home as long as I succeed here and I thought it would be the perfect way to bring attention to people who may not have the same opportunity as me.”

Despite a long and tiring journey, Wayne says he has no regrets.

“I would do it all over again,” he said. “The support I’ve received and the support the GoFundMe has received has been truly incredible.”

Wayne has raised more than $20,000 as of Friday night.

